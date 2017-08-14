Millions affected by floods in northeast India

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Heavy rains triggered floods and landslides in northeast India killing at least 72 people, state officials said Monday, Anadolu reports.

Millions were affected as water levels rose in Bihar, Assam and West Bengal states, as rain lashed bordering Nepal on Saturday and Sunday.

Thousands of people from Bihar were moved to safer locations as the army was called in for relief and rescue efforts.

In Assam, 16 people died in the last 48 hours, state officials said. Floods in June and July had killed 84 people in the state.

Thousands were left stranded in flood-affected areas as train services came to a standstill.

"Many trains had to be canceled or rescheduled as railway tracks submerged," said Pranav Jyoti Sharma, spokesperson for the railways.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Nitish Kumar and Sarbananda Sonowal, chief ministers of Bihar and Assam, over the phone and assured them of all possible assistance.