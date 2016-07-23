Millions of galaxies spotted

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - Over the last week, new images have granted us exquisite views of the final frontier that is our old, vast and mysterious universe, CNN reports.

While we may be exploring strange new worlds, like exoplanets beyond our solar system, and seeking out the potential for life on them, these aren't the voyages of the starship Enterprise.



Rather than the manned spaceships we've always associated with space exploration in science fiction, our new understanding of galaxies and the universe are being pushed forward by telescopes, in space and on the ground. Researchers comb the immense data the telescopes provide and their findings are giving us new insight comparable to the incredible views we've only ever seen in movies like "Star Trek Beyond."



This week, an image captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope provided our latest, deepest view of the universe, according to Dr. Anton Koekemoer, an astronomer who leads the team that produces all the Hubble image mosaics for the Frontier Fields project.



Last week, a research team comprised of hundreds of scientists from Japan, France, Germany, England and the United States released the largest 3-D map of the universe so far that included 1.2 million galaxies in an effort to understand how it is expanding.



Years in the future, researchers admit that both of these exciting announcements might be regarded as mere stepping stones. But right now, these are the snapshots paving our way to a greater understanding of our 13.8-billion-year-old universe.



Read more