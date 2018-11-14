Millions of Kazakhstanis became Kazatomprom shareholders, Yessimov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Millions of Kazakhstanis have become shareholders of Kazatomprom National Company," Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Foundation JSC CEO Akhmetzhan Yessimov said.

"Kazatomprom has successfully become a publically listed company on the London Stock Exchange and Astana International Financial Centre. Despite the complicated situation at the world market and heavy volatility foreign and Kazakhstan's investors took considerable interest in the said event. 49 foreign, 16 domestic legal entities and 2,700 nationals of Kazakhstan took part in the IPO at large. Economically advantageous participation of the United National Pension Fund speaks to the fact that millions of our people have become the shareholders of Kazatomprom. It testifies to the investment attractiveness of the company, but first of all it demonstrates investors' confidence in the economic policy pursued," Yessimov said at the solemn opening of the first trading session on the Astana International Financial Centre Exchange.



According to him, proposals of potential investors concerning Kazatomprom IPO have surpassed expectations by far.