Mina stampede deaths rise to 769

MAKKAH. KAZINFORM: Health Minister Khalid Al-Falih on Saturday said the number of pilgrims who died in Thursday's stampede in Mina has risen to 769.

Al-Falih said the number of injured has also jumped to 934, of which many are still confined in hospitals.

Iran has reported the biggest number of deaths at 136, with Morocco coming next with 87.

The other confirmed deaths, compiled by Agence France Presse, were from Cameroon, 20; Niger, 19: India, 18; Egypt, 14; Chad, 11; Pakistan, 9; Somalia, 8; Algeria, 7; Senegal, 5; Tanzania, 4; Indonesia, Kenya and Nigeria, 3 each; and Burkina Faso, Burundi and the Netherlands, 1 each.

Five Filipinos have been reported to have died in Makkah, including one from the stampede. The others died of illnesses aggravated by the heat.

Benin had also reported deaths but the number was unspecified.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif, chairman of the Haj Supreme Committee, had earlier ordered the formation of an investigation committee to determine the causes of the stampede. Its findings would be submitted to King Salman.

