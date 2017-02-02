Minimum subsistence level in Kazakhstan in Jan made 21,835 tenge

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minimum subsistence level in Kazakhstan in January 2017 made 21,835 tenge ($67.3), according to the Ministry of National Economy.

“In January 2017, the per capita minimum subsistence level which is calculated based on minimum rates of basic food stuffs consumption rose by 1.5% compared to December 2016,” a statement from the Ministry reads.

The share of expenses for purchase of meat and fish comprised 21%, dairy, oil and fat products and eggs – 17.8%, fruits and vegetables – 9.8%, bread and cereals – 8.7%, sugar, tea and spices – 2.7%.

Minimum subsistence level is a per capita minimum cash income which is equal to the cost of minimum consumption basket. The minimum consumption basket is a minimum set food stuffs, goods and services required for human life and activities in terms of value and size.