Minister Abayev congratulates journalists on professional holiday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev has extended his congratulations to Kazakhstani journalists and mass media on the professional holiday in a Facebook post.

In the congratulatory post Minister Abayev noted that information and communication are an integral part of our everyday life.



"Of course, their role has always been important, but in the 21st century it has gained momentum. The level of mass media and telecommunications indicates the level of development of modern countries," he wrote.



"Today we have a wonderful reason to congratulate those who develop that sphere on their professional holiday. Dear colleagues, my congratulations! I wish you and your families wellbeing and prosperity. Let all your endeavors become reality!" the post reads.