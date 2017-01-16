Minister Abayev expressed condolences to family of man who died in Almaty public service center

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev has expressed condolences to the family of the man who died in a public service center in Almaty today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“Let me express my deepest condolences to the family and relatives of the man who died today in a public service center in Almaty today,” Abayev said at a meeting of the PaperLab Discussion Club held under the support of the Soros-Kazakhstan Foundation.

The meeting was devoted to discussion of temporary registration of the citizens.

“Doctors are working now in public service centers. The centers’ workday has been prolonged. Now we can observe some decrease in the number of visitors,” added Abayev.