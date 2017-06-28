Minister Abayev hands awards to best information and communications workers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev congratulated workers of communication and information on their professional holiday and handed them badges, Kazinform correspondent reports.



"Today is a very important day and an important holiday. (...) Yesterday during the presentation of our bill, many questions were asked about the status of journalists and its importance. I hope that the "Urker" award will be a big step in this direction," the Minister said at the award ceremony.

5 workers of the communications sector were awarded the "Uzdik Bailanisshy" badges, while 6 media workers including the press secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Almas Sadubayev were awarded "Aqparat salasynyn uzdygy".



There are 15 nominations: best photo, best report, best analytics, best journalistic investigation, best interview, best educational material about Kazakhstan, best international analytical material, debut in journalism, best radio program, best regional radio station, best regional printed publication, best specialized printed publication, best magazine, Kaznet breakthrough, best republic-wide printed publication.

This year organizers received over 700 applications. The Award was founded by the Ministry of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan and organized by Kazkontent JSC.

