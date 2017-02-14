Minister Abayev holds meetings with UAE Ministers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the framework of The World Government Summit in Dubai, Minister of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev held a meeting with Minister of Economy of the UAE Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri.



This was reported by the Ministry of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

During the meeting Dauren Abayev shared Kazakhstan's experience in the field of digitization - "Digital Kazakhstan"program. He also told about the hub Astana plans to create within the Smart-city project implementation. The parties have agreed on cooperation in IT and high tech, in order to promote and develop digital transformation.



Minister of Information and Communications also met with the UAE Minister of State for Happiness Ohoud Al Roumi. They discussed cooperation and progress in modernizing public services, simplifying of procedures, and public services management.