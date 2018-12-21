Minister Abayev on three milestones for Kazakhstan in 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev named three milestones of 2018 for Kazakhstan during the Open Dialogue TV Show on Khabar TV channel, Kazinform reports.

First and foremost, according to Minister Abayev, is Kazakhstan's non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council. He emphasized that Kazakhstan had become the youngest independence-wise country to sit on the UN Security Council. This fact demonstrates Kazakhstan's remarkable reputation, President Nursultan Nazarbayev's authority and effectiveness of the country's multi-vector foreign policy.



Minister Abayev believes the creation of a new city of Turkestan and Turkestan region decreed by the Head of State earlier this year was the second milestone of 2018.



"Let's bear in mind that Turkestan is one of the spiritual centers of the Turkic world. It is one of the most recognizable tourist and ethno-cultural brands of our country and we must develop it," Abayev pointed out.



The third milestone, in his words, is the signing of the Convention on Caspian Sea Legal Status, a result of 25 years of negotiations between five Caspian countries.