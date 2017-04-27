Minister Abayev: Over 70 percent of proposals reflected in amendments to bill on information

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In Astana, under the chairmanship of the Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev, the bill "On Amendments and Additions to Some Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Information and Communication Issues" was discussed, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The presence of such a large number of participants is pleasing and clearly demonstrates the interest towards the bill, work on which has been going on for 9 months already," the Minister said in his welcoming speech. He also noted that during this time the project went a long way and tens of hours of discussions.

"Numerous meetings, working groups - exceptions, additions, but most important is in the compromise. I believe that due to the established connections and dialogue between the ministry, civil society, and the media, we managed to improve the document dramatically and make it as useful to the industry as possible," said Mr. Abayev.

The Minister also added that in addition to the three meetings of the working group, public discussions with the participation of representatives of all regions were held. The bill was also reviewed within the framework of the public council under the ministry. In addition, the project and the concept of law at each stage were published on the ministry's website and the open government portal.

"In terms of numbers, the government version of the document contains about 250 amendments and provides for the introduction of amendments and additions to the four codes and 12 laws. Of the more than 200 proposals received during the drafting of the bill, 70 percent were taken into account by the Ministry and reflected in the document. Therefore, we extend special gratitude to all who took part in this work," summed up Dauren Abayev.



