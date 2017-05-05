Minister Abayev urges journalists to apply for Urker Award

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev has urged Kazakhstani journalists to take part in the first Urker National Award in the field of Printed, Radio- and Internet Journalism, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"I believe that this award is exactly what our journalists need. It is very important to appreciate their work. Their professionalism will grow thanks to this award," said Minister Abayev during Otkrytiy dialog (Open dialogue) TV show, adding that the ministry will have nothing to do with picking the winners.



Dauren Abayev noted that the first Tumar National TV Award had proved to be successful among journalists.



"The best journalists won. So, after holding the Tumar Award and learning some lessons from it, we've decided to establish the Urker Award. The penal of judges, nominations and nominees will be announced as soon as possible. Only the candidates who submitted applications will participate," he stressed.