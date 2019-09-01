  • kz
    Minister Abayev visits school in Kyzylsuat village

    12:56, 01 September 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev visited a school in Kyzylsuat village in Akmola region and congratulated schoolchildren on the Day of Knowledge, Kazinform reports.

    The secondary school in Kyzylsuat village was opened two years ago. The number of its students grows every year. Minister Abayev was accompanied by deputy governor of Akmola region Marat Igali during the trip.

    While extending his congratulations, the minister stressed that knowledge and health are of paramount importance for the next generation. He also wished the parents to be patient with their children and praised the great role that teachers play in the lives of children.

    Deputy principal of the school Shynar Suindikova admitted that despite the fact that there are only 216 student at the school it is modernly equipped with the latest technologies. In the future, the school is likely to be named after Hero of the Soviet Union Talgat Begeldinov.

    Akmola region Education
