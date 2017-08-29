Minister Abdrakhmanov holds a number of meetings in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov held a number of meetings with foreign guests who arrived in Astana to participate in the presentation of the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium (LEU) Bank, Pugwash Science Conference, and other events, the MFA press service reports.

During the meeting with the Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) Preparatory Commission, Lassina Zerbo the sides agreed to make a special joint statement on August 29 within the framework of the International Day Against Nuclear Tests.

Kazakhstan's top diplomat also met with the US deputy secreatry of energy Dan Brouillette who is heading the US delegation to the EXPO-2017. During their meeting the intelocutors noted the well-wstablished cooperation of the two countries on a wide range of issues. Minister Abdrakhmanov stressed that Kazakhstan intends to strengthen strategic partnership with the United States in energy, international security, economic modernization and other areas of mutual interest.

The issues of global security and nonproliferation were discussed during the meeting of Kairat Abdrakhmanov and the co-chairman and founder of the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI), former US Senator Sam Nunn and the Organization's Chief Executive Officer Ernest J. Moniz. The meeting was also attended by a Senior Fellow at the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard Kennedy School Laura S. H. Holgate and President of Edlow International Company (EIC) Jack Eldow.

It should be noted that NTI is the initiator and one of the key donors of the IAEA LEU Bank in Kazakhstan, the opening of which is expected on August 29. And, according to Minister Abdrakhmanov, the Bank's opening is a historic achievement for Kazakhstan in strengthening the global nonproliferation regime, as well as an excellent example of how different countries can effectively interact for the sake of a common goal. Sam Nunn thanked Kazakhstan and President Nursultan Nazarbayev for their contribution to strengthening global nuclear safety.

On behalf of the Head of State, Mr. Nunn was presented with the "25 years of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan" medal for his contribution to strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

On the same day, Minister Abdrakhmanov met with the Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director for South and Central Asia at the National Security Council Lisa Curtis and Former Assistant Secretary of Defense Andrew Weber.