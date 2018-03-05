Minister applauds President's initiatives in the sphere of education

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Education and Science Yerlan Sagadiyev lauded new initiatives proposed by President Nursultan Nazarbayev in the social sphere on Monday, Kazinform reports.

The Head of State announced more educational grants and places at dormitories will be offered to Kazakhstani students this year.



"That's very good news for us," Minister Sagadiyev said of the initiative. "I think it is possible to build dormitories with extra 75,000 places in next 3-4 years through PPP. Those dormitories can be built by universities, private companies, city administrations. I think this mechanism will allow banks, companies, universities, and colleges to get involved."



As for additional 20,000 educational grants, he reminded of the regulations according to which all grants are distributed based on Unified National Testing results. Prospective university students are free to choose where they want to study either at public, national or private tertiary institutions.



"I believe we will continue to use this procedure in the future," he added.