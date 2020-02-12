  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Minister Atamkulov reports to Head of State on governmental programmes implementation

    20:54, 12 February 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Beibut Atamkulov, Kazinform cites Akorda press service.

    The President was informed about the course of implementation of three governmental programmes – Nurly Zher, Nurly Zhol and Industrialization Programme.

    The meeting also discussed the issues of housing construction, including the solution of housing problems of low-income and large families and youth.

    Beibut Atamkulov also reported to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the measures of development of the transport sector, reconstruction of highways and implementation of investment projects.

    The Head of State commissioned the Minister to ensure proper and quality implementation of the state programmes.



    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!