Minister Atamkulov reports to Head of State on governmental programmes implementation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Beibut Atamkulov, Kazinform cites Akorda press service.

The President was informed about the course of implementation of three governmental programmes – Nurly Zher, Nurly Zhol and Industrialization Programme.

The meeting also discussed the issues of housing construction, including the solution of housing problems of low-income and large families and youth.

Beibut Atamkulov also reported to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the measures of development of the transport sector, reconstruction of highways and implementation of investment projects.

The Head of State commissioned the Minister to ensure proper and quality implementation of the state programmes.



