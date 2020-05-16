Minister Balayeva thanks Orthodox Church for developing inter-faith accord in Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Newly-appointed Minister of Information and Social Development Aida Balayeva held talks with Metropolitan Alexander of Astana and Kazakhstan during her working trip to Almaty city on May 15, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the ministry.

During the meeting at the Ascension (Voznesenskiy) Cathedral Minister Balayeva got familiarized with the restoration works which had been held at the cathedral. The restoration works were dated to the 25th anniversary of the return of the iconic cathedral to the Orthodox Church.

Aida Balayeva praised Metropolitan Alexander’s role in maintaining the peace and unity in Kazakhstan, developing inter-ethnic and inter-confessional accord, and strengthening family values.

Also, she extended gratitude to Metropolitan Alexander for timely imposing safety measures at all Orthodox cathedrals and churches during the coronavirus pandemic.

Metropolitan Alexander, in turn, told Minister Balayeva about the activity of the Orthodox Church in Kazakhstan, charity and spiritual projects as well as special projects for youth.

In conclusion, Aida Balayeva thanked Metropolitan Alexander for constructive cooperation with the state and partnership relations.