Minister Balayeva voices support to new competition about Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Information and Social Development Aida Balayeva voiced her support to the competition launched by Khabar Agency, Kazinform reports.

Minister Balayeva believes that the competition called «Why I love Kazakhstan and Kazakhstanis» is quite interesting.

According to her, the competition will be useful and help demonstrate the creativity of the people across Kazakhstan.

The organizers want Kazakhstanis to tell the stories about the most important places, events, people and so on which have had a huge impact of their lives.

Minister Balayeva added that a new series will be based of the best stories shared within the framework of the competition. She also expressed hope that Khabar Agency will share all stories of the participants and wished good luck to them.

The website of the competition is available in Kazakh and Russian here.