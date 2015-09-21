Minister for Foreign Trade and Development of Finland to visit Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On the 16th of September, Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Finland Galymzhan Koishybayev met with Minister for Foreign Trade and Development of Finland Lenita Toivakka in the light of the upcoming visit of the Finnish delegation headed by the Minister to Kazakhstan. In the framework of the visit the 9th session of the Intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, business forum and bilateral political consultations will be held.

The parties thoroughly discussed the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in various fields, including Finland's participation in the "EXPO-2017" exhibition, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports. By providing detailed information on the forthcoming exhibition and its preparation, the Kazakh diplomat invited Finland, one of the leading countries in the world that introduces "green" technologies, to take an active part in its preparation and work. The Finnish Minister expressed her gratification with the intensive dynamics of bilateral relations and the effective nature of business relations. Sharing the pragmatic approach of the Kazakh side to further strengthen all-round cooperation, especially in education and business, the Minister noted the importance of the upcoming bilateral events in Kazakhstan. To recap, on 5-7 October, the visit of Minister for Foreign Trade and Development of Finland L.Toivakka leading a business delegation to Kazakhstan will be held. The delegation will include more than 70 participants representing more than 30 companies from the green and clean technologies field, and about 15 educational institutions. During the visit to Astana, Minister Toivakka will participate in the 9th meeting of the Kazakh-Finnish Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, will launch the business forum and hold a series of meetings with a wide range of high-ranking government representatives. The Kazakh-Finnish business forum dedicated to technological and educational cooperation will be held on the 6th of October at 10.00 a.m. in Marriott Astana Hotel. The co-organizer of the event from the Kazakh side is the National Agency for Export and Investment KAZNEX INVEST, FINPRO is from the Finnish side.