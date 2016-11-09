Minister: In 2017 budget expenditure to equal KZT 8,5 trillion

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In 2017 the national budget expenditure will equal 8 trillion 563,1 billion , as informed by RoK Minister of National Economy in the Mazhilis meeting on national budget 2017-2019 draft law.

"The expenditure of the national budget in 2017 has been calculated in the amount of KZT 8 563,1 billion, in 2018 KZT 8 368,1 billion, and in 2019 KZT 8 746,8 billion. To ensure economic growth and productive employment the main priorities during 2017-2019 period will be agriculture, industrialization, small and medium business development, and transport and social infrastructure", Minister Bishimbayev said.