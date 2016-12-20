Minister: Increase in industrial output observed in 11 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Kuandyk Bishimbayev named the regions with the highest growth rates of industrial output, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"11 regions of Kazakhstan observed increase in industrial output following results of 11 months of 2016, compared to 8 regions last year," said Minister Bishimbayev at the session of the Government on Tuesday.



The highest growth rates, according to the minister, were recorded in East Kazakhstan region - 4,9%, Karaganda region - 4,8% and Akmola region - 4,2%.



Positive dynamics was also observed in Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau and Kyzylorda regions and Almaty city.



Minister Bishimbayev also reported that increase in agricultural output totaled 4,5%, livestock breeding - 2,6%, construction - 7,5%, etc.