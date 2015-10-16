  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Minister Issekeshev pays working trip to Aktobe region (PHOTO)

    20:27, 16 October 2015
    Photo: None
    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Minister for Investments and Development of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev traveled to Aktobe region on Friday.

    While on the working trip, Minister Issekeshev surveyed a number of the biggest facilities of the Industrialization Map program built there. A new ferroalloy plant of "Kazchrome TNC" JSC worth $843 million was the first stop on his trip to Aktobe region. 290 new workplaces were reportedly created with the launch of the plant. Akim (governor) of the region Berdibek Saparbayev accompanied the minister during his visit to "Technodom-CTKZ" LLP and the Aktobe oil equipment plant where the managers briefed the officials on the work done at the enterprises. Minister Issekeshev and Berdybek Saparbayev were joined by President of "NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" JSC, CEO of Siemens S.p.A. Giuseppe Ferrario and Kazakhstani parliamentarians while attending the Aktobe rail and structural steel mill plant. Afterwards, Minister Issekeshev and governor Saparbayev held a session where they focused on the implementation of the accelerated industrial-innovative development program, the New Economic Policy "Nurly Zhol", completion of the Western Europe Western China transit corridor in 2016 and many other topics.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan New industrialization Aktobe region Regions New Economic Policy Nurly Zhol Government New Economic Policy 2015 New Industrialization: program under president News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!