Minister Issekeshev pays working trip to Aktobe region (PHOTO)

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Minister for Investments and Development of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev traveled to Aktobe region on Friday.

While on the working trip, Minister Issekeshev surveyed a number of the biggest facilities of the Industrialization Map program built there. A new ferroalloy plant of "Kazchrome TNC" JSC worth $843 million was the first stop on his trip to Aktobe region. 290 new workplaces were reportedly created with the launch of the plant. Akim (governor) of the region Berdibek Saparbayev accompanied the minister during his visit to "Technodom-CTKZ" LLP and the Aktobe oil equipment plant where the managers briefed the officials on the work done at the enterprises. Minister Issekeshev and Berdybek Saparbayev were joined by President of "NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" JSC, CEO of Siemens S.p.A. Giuseppe Ferrario and Kazakhstani parliamentarians while attending the Aktobe rail and structural steel mill plant. Afterwards, Minister Issekeshev and governor Saparbayev held a session where they focused on the implementation of the accelerated industrial-innovative development program, the New Economic Policy "Nurly Zhol", completion of the Western Europe Western China transit corridor in 2016 and many other topics.