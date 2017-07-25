Minister Kassymbek comments on Astana-Pavlodar road construction

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today at the Government session in Astana, the Minister of Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Zhenis Kassymbek, reported on the progress the Nurly Zhol infrastructure program implementation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

This year 106 billion tenge were allocated for the Center-East project implementation. And currently, works are carried out on 675 km of roads.

"By the end of the year, we plan to provide a 4-lane traffic on 230 km of the Astana-Pavlodar section, as well as to complete the last 36 km stretch on the Semey-Kalbatau segment. We plan to complete the project in 2018," the Minister said.

On the Center-West direction, the reconstruction of the Astana-Kostanay highway and the Aktobe-Karabutak-Denisovka section have been commissioned. Also until 2020, it is planned to complete the Denisovka-Kostanay segment.

This year the reconstruction of the Aktobe-Atyrau-Astrakhan roads will begin and the Beineu-Aktau highway will be completed.