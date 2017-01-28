Minister Muhamediuly wished success to Kazakh athletes at Universiade-2017

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Today, Minister of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Muhamediuly visited the athletic village, where he met with Kazakh athletes and got acquainted with their living conditions, Kazinform correspondent reports.



"What suggestions are there? What else do you need? The most important thing for us is you feeling good and be in the right mood. You probably know that the tickets for the game already sold out - it is evidence that we love sports in Kazakhstan", said Muhamediuly.





Noting that all services are running smoothly, the Minister wished success to our athletes.

"We wish you every success and to achieve great victories", added Arystanbek Muhamediuly.



