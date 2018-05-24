Minister names forerunners of Kazakhstan's military-industrial complex

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry Beibut Atamkulov named forerunners of Kazakhstan's military-industrial complex while speaking at the KADEX-2018 International Exhibition in Astana on Thursday, Kazinform reports.

"The military-industrial complex occupies a very important niche in Kazakhstan's economy and boasts vast export potential. There are some 40 military-industrial enterprises which employ over 9,000 people, plus, 60 subcontracting enterprises," said Minister Atamkulov.



In his remarks at the exhibition, he mentioned the forerunners of Kazakhstan's military-industrial complex.



"Kazakhstan Aseelsan Engineering, a Kazakh-Turkish company, is a great example in that respect. It's one of the leaders in terms of production of optical equipment not only in Kazakhstan but also in the region. Another example is Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering which happens to be one of the world's leaders in armored wheeled vehicles production," Atamkulov stressed.



Semey Engineering, according to the minister, is one of the oldest enterprises in Kazakhstan dealing with repair, modernization and technical maintenance of armored vehicles.



The 5th International Weapons Systems and Military Equipment Exhibition KADEX-2018 kicked off in Astana on May 23 with the participation of President Nursultan Nazarbayev. It is jointly organized by the Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan and NC Kazakhstan Engineering JSC.