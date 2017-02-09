Minister of Culture and Sport reported on Universiade to President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with Minister for Culture and Sports Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, Akorda press service informed.

During the meeting Arystanbek Mukhamediuly told to the Head of state about organization of the World Winter Universiade in Almaty.

"The Universiade-2017 went on the proper level. Our athletes served example for the younger generation, having demonstrated the skills and good performance in the competitions", - Nursultan Nazarbayev has emphasized.

The Minister told the President about the results of the winter competitions and the measures take for further development of sport among population.

"At the moment the preparations for the forthcoming winter Asian Games in Japan and the Olympic Games 2018 in Korea are ongoing", - said Mukhamediula.