Minister of Culture, Kokpar Federation President met

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly met today with President of Kazakhstan's Kokpar Association Mukhtarkhan Dildabekov for discussing the preparations for the National Sports Olympiad to be held in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"As you know, by a decision of UNESCO, Astana is preparing to host the National Sports Olympiad. As part of this work, we have opened the Republican Center for National Sports Development. The World Kokpar Championships was held at Kazanat race track. We also organized the national sports competition during the EXPO-2017 in Astana. Now we are preparing to host the National Sports Olympiad in Astana," said the Minister.



