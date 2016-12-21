Minister of Defence visits Gvardeisky, Saryozek and Almaty garrisons

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Defence of Kazakhstan, Colonel General Saken Zhasuzakov visited Gvardeisky, Saryozek and Almaty garrisons.

The Minister presented keys to 240 new apartments to military servants. “Commissioning residential complexes in the garrisons is one of the most vivid examples of attention of the President – the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces - to improving the level of servicemen`s social protection, their motivation to serve in the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan,” the Minister said at the ceremony.

The development of military camps and provision of corporate housing is one of the priorities of the Ministry of Defence. The Armed Forces annually commissions tens of thousands square meters of housing through the construction and repair. The anniversary 2016 year was marked with commissioning 474 apartments and 100 hostel rooms in Aktau, Ayagoz, Saryozek and Gvardeisky garrisons.

The Minister also inspected the new MI-35M multipurpose combat helicopters that had for the first time entered service at the Air Defence Forces of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan. This type of helicopter may perform fire missions against ground targets through the guided and unguided weapons.

In Almaty, the Minister met with the Armed Forces veterans to discuss acute issues of military-patriotic education of youth and expressed gratitude to them for their contribution to the development of Kazakh Army, Kazinform refers to government.kz.