Minister of Defenсe honors soldiers-winners of 2016 International Army Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today in Astana at the Military-patriotic center of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Minister of Defence of Kazakhstan Imangali Tasmagambetov honored soldiers-winners of 2016 International Army Games held in Russia and Kazakhstan.

"I am pleased today to congratulate all those who participated in the International Army Games, which this year for the first time took place in our country, along with the Russian Federation. In overall our team won the second place. We have witnessed largest-scale military events in the history of our armies, where the price of success was not just high but really difficult and honorable. 120 teams from 19 countries from around the world, thousands of the strongest military professionals, hundreds of military equipments and air units in two weeks competed for the title of best in their field. Therefore, it is a result of both our common efforts, and each team member individually," the Minister of Defence of Kazakhstan Imangali Tasmagambetov said.

20 officers who participated in the 2016 International Army Games for their achievements were awarded military ranks ahead of schedule. Among them, Alibek Akhetov was awarded "Captain of the 1st rank”, "Colonel" - to Ruslan Alguatov, Erbol Aubakirov, Dauren Esperdinov, "Major" - to Talap Birbalanov, Amanzhol Rakhmetov, Rustam Karimov, Adilbek Iskakov, Ruslan Makadiyev.

For high achievements in competitions the servicemen got valuable prizes: the winner of "Sniper line" contest - Junior Sergeant Nursultan Baktyoraz - a car, winner of "Master of artillery fire" competition - Sergeant Gabit Dauletov - a car, the members of gun crew - televisions, the best "Tank biathlon" crew – a commander of a tank company of 10810 military unit - lieutenant Asylbek Musyrmankulov- a car, the crew - televisions.

"As our President - the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Nursultan Nazarbayev says: "Honor, glory, valor, victory and all what we used to be proud of in the army - it's just a results of responsibility of a soldier". In my point of view, it is logical not only in terms of the efforts of each participant of the fighting competitions. It has become an indicator of our overall team spirit," the Head of the Defence Ministry said.

Along with the awards and valuable prizes, all prizewinners were encouraged by a 10-day vacation and a cash prize. Several participants of games, as well as leaders of the creative team were awarded medals "For strengthening of international military cooperation".

Note that all events were broadcasted live. In overall, 450 thousand people watched the Games, even in countries as Canada, Great Britain, Japan and the United States.

Next year Kazakhstan will host again the International Army Games but in an updated program. The territory of our military sites for the first time will hold5 contests, 3 of which - a completely new. The first rally on armored vehicles will be added to the program of the International Army Games, the UAV competition, as well as a special contest for female soldiers - all-around, the press service of the Defence Ministry reported.



Source: government.kz