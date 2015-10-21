Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan made working trip to Aktobe region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan Imangali Tasmagambetov visited Aktobe within his working trip to the region, where Governor of the region Berdibek Saparbayev welcomed him.

The Minister of Defense familiarized with the infrastructure of the aerodrome called "Khlebodarovka", inspected the military unit, visited the military hospital and met with the academic staff of the Military Institute of the Air Defense Forces of Kazakhstan and raised a wide range of issues, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan informs.

"Students of this institute are our future, the future of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan. Education is based on three pillars: they are academic staff, material basis, library stock and the fourth pillar for military students is availability of simulators and training equipment," Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan Imangali Tasmagambetov told.

It should be noted that the Military Institute of the Air Defense Forces of Kazakhstan prepared 108 students for graduation this year.

As of today, the Institute remains the only higher education institution in Central Asia that prepares aviation specialists.