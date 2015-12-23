Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan took part in sitting of CIS Council of Defense Ministers (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, December 23, Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan Imangali Tasmagambetov took part in the sitting of the CIS Council of Defense Ministers in Moscow, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan informs.

Prior to the beginning of the sitting Minister of Defense of Russia Sergei Shogu handed over a copy of the Victory Banner to Imangali Tasmagambetov for the military history museum, which was recently opened in Astana.

Besides, the agenda of the sitting included issues regarding development and maintenance of the air defense integrated system of the CIS, cooperation of the engineer troops of the Armed Forces of the CIS member states, military education and plans on cooperation in 2016.

At the sitting, Brigadier General Yuri Dashkin was appointed new Secretary of the Council and the agenda of the next witting was approved. Moreover, the participants considered the results of the fulfillment of the concept of military cooperation of the CIS till 2015.

On the same day, Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan I. Tasmagambetov and Minister of Defense of Russia S. Shoigu held a bilateral meeting. The sides discussed the issues of holding of the international army games, and holding of two of the stages of the games in Kazakhstan.