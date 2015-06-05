Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan called sides for early solution of Ukrainian crisis based on Minsk agreements

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Speaking at the conference "Security and stability in the SCO region" Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov called both sides for early solution of the Ukrainian crisis based on Minsk agreements.

"All the countries have to exert efforts for finding a solution to the problem," he emphasized.

The Minister noted that the conflict in Ukraine was the most serious crisis in our region.

Regarding the position of Kazakhstan, the Head of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan noted that Kazakhstan was ready to contribute to finding a solution to the problem.

"Kazakhstan and our Leader, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev constantly monitor the situation. Kazakhstan is ready to assist in settlement of this acute crisis in our region and contribute to maintaining peace in the region," Erlan Idrissov said.