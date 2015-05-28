Minister of Foreign Affairs outlined Kazakhstan&#39;s position regarding Syrian crisis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerlan Idrissov once again reminded the position of Kazakhstan regarding the Syrian crisis.

"In our opinion, the Syrian crisis is one of the most serious international crises. Its negative impact spreads not just over the region and the Middle East but it also impacts the global situation in general," Y. Idrissov noted at the press conference in Astana.

According to him, a huge humanitarian catastrophe is clearly seen in Syria now. "More than 250 thousand people were killed as a result of the military actions in Syria. More than 4 million people are now refugees. And they have a long way to stability. It also brings problems to the countries where the refugees fled. Those countries are Turkey, Jordan, Lebanon. It has to end," Y. Idrissov added.