Minister of Information and Communications told about plans on development of Kazakhstani media sphere

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev told about the plans on development of the Kazakhstani media sphere.

During the event dedicated to the Journalists Day the Minister noted that there were several problematic directions in development of the Kazakhstani mass media that require attention.

"First of all, one of the priority tasks is increasing the status of journalists, protection of the rights and interests of journalists. Secondly, we have to continue to increase transparency and availability of state bodies for the mass media. This is a critical issue because timely and objective explanation of government initiatives is an important factor of social stability," D. Abayev said.

Thirdly, according to him, journalism education programs at universities will be improved. The share of practical tasks will be increased.

"Fourthly, we will pay more serious attention to development of the regional mass media. There is a deficit of independent mass media in the regions, and this issue has to be addressed," D. Abayev added.