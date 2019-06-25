Minister of Information wishes speedy recovery to those injured in Arys explosion

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev wished speediest recovery to those injured in the Arys incident in Turkestan region, Kazinform reports.

"I just want to say that in our minds we are there together with those who was injured in the territory of Arys. I extend my condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed. I wish the speediest recovery to those injured. We [Kazakhstanis] have once again demonstrated out unity," Minister Abayev said at the reporting meeting with the community.



He emphasized that many people from all corners of Kazakhstan provide assistance to the Arys residents.



"President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived at the scene of the incident and reassured that those affected by the tragedy will get all necessary assistance and support. The Arys biz birgemiz charity campaign was launched," Dauren Abayev revealed.



Earlier it was reported that the explosion rocked the military warehouse in the town of Arys in Turkestan region on June 24 claiming lives of two people and injuring many others.