Minister of Internal Affairs: It was an act of terrorism

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Kalmukhanbet Kassymov named the armed assault on gun shops and National Guard base in Aktobe an act of terrorism.

"We recognize that it was an act of terrorism. For this reason, as per the law, "red level" of terrorist threat was declared in Aktobe. All the law-enforcement structures shifted to a robust security mode. All the facilities are under severe protection now. Some public and entertainment facilities suspended their work," the Minister told mass media on the sidelines of the Government's sitting.



Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee in now in Aktobe. According to the Minister, there are enough forces and means for carrying out anti-terrorist operations.