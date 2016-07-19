Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan reports on measures being developed to combat terrorism

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At the regular meeting of the Government of Kazakhstan the Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Kalmukhanbet Kassymov reported on the measures being developed to combat terrorism, Kazinform refers to primeminister.kz.

Recall, yesterday a terrorist act took place in Almaty. It was an assault to a building of Almaly district police office and National security Committee Department. As a result six people were killed, four of them were police officers. Red level of terrorist threat was declared in Almaty. The attacker was detained, it appeared to be Ruslan Kulikbaev, previously convicted, a native of Kyzylorda region. The Minister of Internal Affairs declared that was initiated a criminal case on four articles: "Terrorism", "Murder", "Attack on public facilities" and "Use of violence against the public authorities".



In connection to these events, the Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held an immediate meeting of the Security Council and gave a number of instructions to the law enforcement agencies of Kazakhstan.



"The Ministry of Internal Affairs is the main executor of the seven measures aimed at implementation of the particular instructions of the Head of State. The first - the Ministry in cooperation with the interested state bodies work out amendments to the current legislation on providing loss of citizenship of persons who go abroad to participate in extremist and terrorist activities, including fighting, as well as hindering their return in Kazakhstan. The issue is under consideration, and requires careful addressing, taking into account international inspection. The second - the Ministry of Internal Affairs conducted a draft law on fingerprinting and genomic registration. By the year-end it will be submitted to the Parliament. In the near future the draft law will be submitted to the Interdepartmental Commission on legislative activities. The project will include scientific, legal and economic expertise. The third - in accordance with the instructions until the year-end the Ministry is to complete inspection of combat training, mental and psychological qualities of the police, and military men of the National Guard. According to the results the Ministry will take appropriate organizational and practical measures," K.Kassymov reported.



He also said that the Ministry creates a Center of specialized training with the units in the territorial Department of Internal Affairs.



"The fourth, the Ministry prepared all the necessary amendments to the legislation to establish unified requirements for placement, technical equipment of gun shops. The fifth - currently the Ministry takes steps to improve organization of immediate warning of the population to ensure continuous operation of emergency services in emergency situations. The sixth - in the framework of the developed draft law the Ministry is to issue amendments to the legislation providing establishment of a short-term lease of control mechanisms and subrental housing," K. Kassymov said.