Minister of Investments questions objectiveness of Kazakhstan’s infrastructure quality rating

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev asked the RoK Minister of Industry and Development Zhenis Kassymbek why, despite multimillion investments into the industry, Kazakhstan is losing its positions in the international rating per infrastructure quality in the Global Index of Competitiveness (GIC).

"In 2015 Kazakhstan ranked 58th, in 2016 - 63rd on the infrastructure quality. Every year we invest more money, but the rating position goes down. What is the reason?" - Sagintayev addressed Minister of Investments and Development Zhenis Kasymbek in the Government meeting.

According to the Minister the downgrade in 2016 happened only per two key indicators - quality of the road and seaports which could affect the country's position in the international rating.