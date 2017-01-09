  • kz
    Minister of National Economy reported on food prices to PM

    12:49, 09 January 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov presented his report on preventing price growth for socially important food products to Prime Minister Bakhytzhan Sagintayev.

    Ministers discussed work of interdepartmental group on price growth, as well as the activities of regional stabilization funds and provision of the market with domestic food.

    Bakhytzhan Sagintayev instructed public authorities to take appropriate measures to prevent unreasonable price growth and to strengthen control over the execution of the antimonopoly legislation.

    According to NEM RK earlier prices grew: for cereals 37.6%, poultry - 24.9%, rye flour - 20%, wheat - 9.4%, sugar - 19.1 %, tea - 15.3%, vegetable oil - 15.2%, dairy products - 12.8%, meat - 10.8%, bread - 10.4%, fish - 7, 2%, pasta - 4.9%.

     

    Economy Government of Kazakhstan Ministry of National Economy Government
