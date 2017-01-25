Minister of Religions met with Italian Ambassador in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Religions and Civil Society of Kazakhstan Nurlan Yermekbayev has met with Ambassador of Italy in Kazakhstan Stefano Ravagnan.

During the meeting the parties discussed the potential ways of interaction in the spheres within the competence of the Ministry.

Minister Yermekbayev told the Italian diplomat about the main activities of department and the experience of Kazakhstan in ensuring peace and harmony among different ethnic groups and religions in the country, and the initiative of President Nazarbayev to create the Assembly of the Peoples of Kazakhstan and convocation of the Congress of World and Traditional Religions.





S. Ravagnan gave a high appraisal to the domestic policy pursued by Kazakhstan which ensures peaceful and stable development of the multinational country. He also showed great interest in the experience of Kazakhstan in developing an effective model of interaction between the state and civil society, and implementation of the youth policy.

The parties noted interest in further development of the relations and cooperation between two countries based on mutual understanding and partnership.