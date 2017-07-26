Minister Sagadiyev tells how to combat corruption in education

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan, Yerlan Sagadiyev, told what needs to be done in order to defeat corruption in education, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"There are three important directions. The first is to undermine the economic basis of corruption. Corruption occurs where there is a deficit. Deficiency appears where there are barriers. For example, the UNT retaking, easing tension around UNT, removing barriers to admission to universities - all this makes it possible to make education accessible. Thus, no one will give bribes," the Minister said today at a presser in the government.

For example, previously diplomas issued by private universities were verified by the Education Ministry seal and signature. "Now all universities issue diplomas of their own. Starting 2021, but for last year applicants, it is already relevant. There is no point in them paying money for diploma issuance in addition to their tuition fees," the Minister said.

The second direction is the mass public involvement through the creation of supervisory boards. "Guardianship councils were created in every orphanage to protect the rights of children, and public organizations are also involved in this work. If there is a certain situation, it should be, first of all, reviewed by the institution's supervisory board. Involving the public makes the situation at an educational institution transparent, understandable and, accordingly, the probability of violations and corruption is sharply reduced," said Yerlan Sagadiev.

The third direction is dropping the inspections as obsolete. "For example, last year we canceled schools' attestation. In general, our committee used to conduct 4 thousand inspections a year, of which 3 thousand were related to their certification. But as a result of these attestations, in recent years we have not closed a single school. And it is almost impossible to close them, so it is much easier for us to change the inspection system and change the system of the Education Control Committee operations. It should be transformed into not so much a controlling body an organ that monitors and helps schools develop," he concluded.