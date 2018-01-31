Minister Yermekbayev meets with UNDP delegation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Minister for Religious Affairs and Civil Society Nurlan Yermekbayev received a delegation led by Norimasa Shimomura, UN Resident Coordinator / UNDP Resident Representative in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent cites the ministry's press service.

The delegation also included Deputy Resident Representative of UNDP in Kazakhstan Munkhtuya Altangerel, United Nations Volunteers Programme Coordinator for Central Asia Dmitry Frishchin, and Head of UNDP Governance and Local Development Unit Konstantin Sokulsky.

During the talks, Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev highlighted the importance of the process of constructive cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme, as well as significance of regular consultations and contacts. He also told about the ministry's activities in terms of religion, civil society, and informed of the progress in the national youth policy implementation.

Moreover, the sides discussed the issues of joint implementation of UNDP projects on youth policy, civil society, and countering radical extremism.

Norimasa Shimomura, in turn, briefed participants of the meeting on the objectives and mechanisms for the implementation of UNDP projects (Strengthening the resilience of local communities and cross-border cooperation to prevent violent extremism in Central Asia; Raising citizen participation and involving the population in volunteering for human development).

Discussing the promising areas of cooperation, the sides expressed readiness for close cooperation on the prevention of violent extremism among young people and on involving the population in volunteer activities.