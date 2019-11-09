Ministries of internal affairs of Kazakhstan, Hungary agree to cooperate

BUDAPEST. KAZINFORM – Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerlan Turgumbayev met with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior of Hungary Sándor Pintér in Budapest, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the ministry.

During the meeting, the sides praised the development of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Hungary based on the common roots and spiritual kinship of the peoples.

The meeting further focused on bilateral cooperation in law-enforcement sphere, including the outcomes of the 2015 reform of police in Hungary.

Wrapping up the meeting the sides agreed to continue cooperation and exchange of experience across the spectrum of areas between Nur-Sultan and Budapest.