Ministry: No information about Kazakhstanis injured in Berlin lorry incident

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan highly recommends nationals of Kazakhstan who are currently in Berlin to avoid public gathering places.

"There is no information about Kazakhstani tourists injured in the recent incident in Berlin," Marat Igali, Director of the Tourism Industry Department of the Ministry wrote in a Facebook post.



The Tourism Industry Department highly recommends Kazakhstani tourists in Germany to be careful, use caution and avoid public gathering places.



Earlier it was reported that the lorry ploughed into a Christmas market in Berlin killing at least 12 people and injuring 48 on December 20.



The alleged driver who turned out to be a national of Pakistan was arrested.



Berlin police revealed that there are tourists among those injured.