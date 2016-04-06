Ministry of Agriculture to subsidize purchase of agricultural machinery for sowing campaign

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan will subsidize the purchase of agricultural machinery for the spring sowing campaign, director of the department for production and processing of horticultural products of the ministry Azhar Kadzhibekova informed at the CCS media briefing.

"We need to renew the fleet of agricultural machinery in order to hold the sowing campaign according to the plan. In order to create the conditions for purchasing farming machinery, the ministry plans to subsidize the purchase of farming machinery up to 25% of the cost," she noted.

According to her, the financing of the program will be held by means of reductions of subsidies aimed at increase of the crop yield, quality of the horticultural products and so-called hectare subsidies.

"The expected amount of money is about KZT 45 bln," she added.