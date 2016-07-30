Ministry of Culture of Kazakhstan to award KZT 3 mln for best logo of Kazakhstan idea «Magilik Yel

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan announced a contest for creation of the logo of the nationwide patriotic idea "Mangilik Yel".

All people willing to take part in the contest are welcome to participate. The works should be submitted from August 1 through September 1, 2016. As it was noted, designs of "Mangilik Yel" logos submitted for the competition will be used for decoration of cities, performance platforms, sports facilities, state institutions, banners and in making of souvenirs.

The winner of the contest will be awarded a money prize totaling KZT 3 mln.