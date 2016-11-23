Ministry of Defence discusses military and industrial complex development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A joint meeting of the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan was held today in Astana, government.kz reported.

The agenda included te further inter-ministerial cooperation and strategic directions of military-industrial complex development.

Kazakh Defence Minister, Colonel-General S.Zhasuzakov noted that the Ministry of Defence is the main customer of products and services of domestic defense enterprises, and the fighting capacity of the army and national defense as a whole depend on the quality and timely delivery of military products.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the meeting covered the elaboration of conceptual proposals for the maintenance and repair system of major weapons for further building high-tech production of modern weapons and military equipment.

The Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan was established in accordance with the Decree of the President No.350 of October 6, 2016.