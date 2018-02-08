Ministry of Economy developed new method of tariff-making

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vice-Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin has told about the new method to stimulate tariff-setting when the Natural Monopolies Bill was being presented in Majilis of Parliament.

"The method is oriented to attraction of investments, stimulation of entities to reduce operational costs, making activity more efficient and raising quality and reliability of services", said the Minister.

According to Zhumangarin, the tariffs will be effective for five years and more, and consist of three components: operational costs of entities, return on investment, and recovery of the money invested.

Operational costs will be split into two groups - controlled costs (production, maintenance and administrative costs) and non-controlled costs (services, taxes and duties).

The Vice-Minister also said there would be steps to define the base of return on investment and recovery of the money invested. The first step is to define the first initial base before switching to the new tariff regulation based on the balance cost. The second step is when the new base is defined and accounting. All approved investments will be taken into account at market value.

The Vice-Minister also informed that the bill also provides for an opportunity to perform annual adjustment of tariffs in case of change of the value of non-controlled costs, underperformance on quality and reliability indexes, change of the base level of costs due to introduction and withdrawal of fixed assets from the base of invested capital.

The basic level of controlled costs will be established on the basis of actual data and feasible plan values. Afterwards indexation and adjustment will be performed for calculation of operational costs effectiveness.

For different fields there will be certain measurements of quality and reliability of regulated services.