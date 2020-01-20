  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Ministry of Energy names official spokesperson

    16:54, 20 January 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The official spokesperson of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan has been named, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry.

    Serikzhan Yermentayev was appointed as the Advisor to the minister - official spokesperson of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Prior to the appointment Mr. Yermentayev served as the head of the Press Service of the Governor’s Office of the Atyrau region.


    Tags:
    Appointments, dismissals Ministry of Energy Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!