Ministry of Information of Kazakhstan commented on possible ban on Pokemon GO

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Information and Communication of Kazakhstan commented on the possibility of imposing a ban on Pokemon Go, which continues to become more and more popular worldwide.

Kazinform agency sent a request to the ministry to comment on the situation.

"The Committee of Public Control in the sphere of Communication, Informatization and Mass Media of the Ministry of Information and Communication of Kazakhstan does not consider imposing a ban on using Pokemon Go game in the territory of Kazakhstan," the official answer sent from the ministry reads.

The committee notes that Pokemon Go is a threat to safety as well as any other application. The measures will be taken only in case of a violation of the law of Kazakhstan.

As of today, Kazakhstan does not have a list of banned games in the country.